Krafton’s MMO ‘Tera’ is shutting down this June

After being on the market for over a decade, it’s been announced via a blog post from the game’s European publisher, Gameforge, that Krafton (formerly known as the game’s original developer Bluehole) will be ceasing development and shutting down Tera’s servers in the coming months.

The blog post reads that “the team in South Korea have come to the conclusion that they are no longer able to offer you the exciting and satisfying content you deserve.”

Tera will be closing its servers at 9:00 am BST, June 30, with new account registrations and ‘Tera Club’ purchases ceasing 31 May.

Advertisement

Before servers shut down, there will be permanent events starting from today (April 21) that make progression through the game significantly easier, allowing fans to squeeze the most out of it before the end. These include perks such as having the change to find triple loot in dungeons, earn triple loot and gold from Vanguard Initiative quests, and free daily soups which provide temporary buffs.

Tera was originally released in South Korea, 25 January 2011, before seeing a global release in May the following year. In 2013, the game saw a slight rebranding with Tera: Rising, which also launched with a free-to-play model.

In 2018, the game saw a console release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One via now-defunct publisher En Masse Entertainment. Following the publisher’s closure in 2020, Krafton took over global publishing for the console version of the game, whereas Gameforge would handle PC publishing for the remainder of its lifespan. The game continued to receive updates in 2021, with the latest coming in the form of the Baldera area.

By 2018, the game had amassed a total of 28million players overall, however, there’s no confirmation of the current total player count as of the time of writing.

Advertisement

In other news, the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion will include rideable dragon mounts.