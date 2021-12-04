LA Lakers custom Halo Infinite merch bundle revealed

The Los Angles Lakers have revealed a Halo Infinite themed merch collection.

The bundle, which was on sale prior to the NBA game between the L.A. Lakers and the L.A. Clippers, was sold for roughly $140 (£105). The bundle sold out immediately, despite only being available from the Team LA Store at the Staples Center.

The bundle includes an L.A. Lakers Master Chief 117 swingman jersey, which is a unique item due to the fact that traditionally there is a maximum of 2 numbers printed on the jersey.

The bundle also includes a Lakers custom Xbox Wireless Controller featuring gold and purple decals, representing the Lakers’ colours and the basketball logo on the Lakers’ badge.

Become Master Chief from #HaloInfinite with the Lakers 117 Master Chief Jersey Bundle including a custom Lakers Xbox controller. Available today starting at 1:17pm only at the Team LA store at STAPLES Center.#LakeShow x @Xbox x @Halo pic.twitter.com/P8pA1uPPOs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2021

Also included is a Master Chief figure, but this doesn’t appear to be a custom piece, simply a normal Master Chief figure that happens to be included in the bundle. The whole thing comes in a special package featuring Xbox Halo Infinite branding.

Considering the price of NBA jerseys on their own, a controller, a jersey and a figure for $140 is a very good deal. Throw in the custom nature of the items and it’s obvious why people were reportedly lining up for several hours before the store opened.

Predictably, the rarity of the item, combined with the fact that it was only sold in one location on one day has made the collection a hot item for resellers, with some asking for upwards of double the original price of the box, for just the custom controller.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the bundle will be sold online, or whether other teams will also have bundles that are similar prior to Halo Infinite’s launch on December 8.

Elsewhere, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is likely to appear at The Game Awards, it has been claimed by a journalist.