After not knowing what it was, now Lady Gaga is teasing a ‘Fortnite’ appearance

Lady Gaga is teasing an appearance in Fortnite‘s dedicated music game, Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite launched its free-to-play music game Fortnite Festival earlier this year with a little help from The Weeknd.

The second season of Fortnite Festival kicks off tomorrow (February 22) and it seems Lady Gaga will take a starring role as the second headline act.

In 2019, Lady Gaga tweeted “what’s fortnight” with a number of streamers offering to introduce the pop megastar to Epic’s online title. Yesterday, she quoted her own tweet and corrected the spelling to “Fortnite“. The post came alongside an image of Gaga taking to the spotlight, with the Fortnite Festival branding in the lower corner.

The official Xbox account responded by writing, “oh my god” alongside the fire emoji, while Spotify added: “Oh we cannot wait to see the moves she has”.

The first season of Fortnite Festival introduced The Weeknd as the headline act. A number of his songs were added to the game, alongside special skins. The Weeknd also premiered the music video for ‘Popular’ inside the game, so Gaga fans are expecting a similar showing if she’s confirmed as the headline act for Fornite Festival’s second season tomorrow.

Lady Gaga started 2024 by revealing she was back in the studio, presumably working on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica‘.

She’s also currently working on Todd Phillips’ forthcoming sequel to his 2019 DC Comics movie, Joker, where she will play the role of Harley Quinn. Folie à Deux, which is rumoured to be a musical, is due to be released on October 4, 2024. To celebrate valentine’s day, Phillips shared two new images from the film.

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was announced that Disney had purchased a £1.1billion ($1.5bilion) stake in Fortnite’s publisher Epic Games. The two companies will reportedly be working together on a “persistent and social” game which will allow users to interact with various different Disney franchises. This new game is planned to be able to interoperate with Fortnite and will be made in Unreal Engine.