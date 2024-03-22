Larian had started work on ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ expansion before cancelling it

Larian CEO Swen Vinke has revealed the studio were working on an expansion for Baldur’s Gate 3 and a sequel before cancelling both projects.

Last night, Vinke confirmed Larian was finished with the Baldur’s Gate franchise after an impressive trilogy of games. He then took to social media to confirm that while the team would still be working on a few updates for Baldur’s Gate 3, no new content was planned.

In a new interview with IGN, Vinke revealed that the team at Larian initially felt obliged to continue the franchise. “Because of all the success [for Baldur’s Gate 3], the obvious thing would have been to do a DLC, so we started on one,” he said. “We even started thinking about Baldur’s Gate 4.”

“You could see the team was doing it because everyone felt like we had to do it, but it wasn’t really coming from the heart, and we’re very much a studio from the heart,” he continued. “It’s what has got us into misery but it’s also been the reason for our success.”

Vinke went on to say that working on more Baldur’s Gate projects felt like “routine work” and was lacking the excitement the studio thrives on. Also Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition, the game Baldur’s Gate 3 is built on, restricted what ideas the team could actually pursue. So Vinke made the decision over a Christmas break to draw a line under the Baldur’s Gate universe.

“Now we have the excitement back in the room and that’s a big important thing. We have two [different] games that we want to make, and we have lots of concepts,” he explained.

Following the announcement, Vinke took to social media to tell fans they should be “very excited” about the future of Larian studios. “Counter expectations but I’ve never been more sure about a strategy shift. This is the right thing for Larian,” he added.

