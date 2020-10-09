Latest ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ patch nerfs SP-R 208 rifle

Call Of Duty: Warzone developer Infinity Ward has released a new patch for the popular battle royale game, which heavily nerfs the SP-R 208 rifle.

The patch, which is now live on all of the game’s available platforms – PC, PS4 and Xbox One – makes adjustments to three weapons and fixes a major bug. The most notable change is the nerfing of the SP-R 208 marksman rifle, which now has increased flinch as well as a slower aim down sight (ADS) speed.

Its variable zoom scope attachment now also moves the weapon closer to the player while aiming, with a small reduction to aiming speed. The .300 Norma mag and .388 Lapua mag ammo types have also received reduced bullet velocity and reduced aiming speed.

Tweaks have been made to the AS Val rifle and its SSP 10-R mags; the guns will nw no longer penetrate multiple walls without any damage penalty. The SKS semi-automatic rifle has also received a small reduction to its aim down sight speed for a variety of its zoom scopes.

Lastly, Infinity Ward has confirmed that a bug that previously allowed players to survive through gas by riding on the newly added subway system has been fixed. Check out all the changes in the new Call Of Duty: Warzone patch here.

The new patch was released just over a week after Season 6 went live on September 28. Following Season 6’s launch, Activision announced that it had permanently banned over 20,000 accounts for hacking and cheating.