Latest ‘PUBG’ update adds favourite mechanics from other Battle Royales

PUBG Corp’s latest PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) update adds a self revive item, a second chance arena, and wildlife that can reveal players positions.

PUBG‘s update 12.2 released today and adds a new map. Taego is a large 8kmx8km battle zone that also brings a few features that will feel familiar to those who’ve played other Battle Royale games.

The map adds an “exclusive second-chance mechanic” which allows players that die during the first blue zone phase of the game a chance to return to the map.

The game will move these players to the comeback arena, which will task players with surviving until the third blue phase begins. If they succeed, they will be transported to the main island by helicopter and given a second chance at winning.

This mechanic is similar to the Gulag system used by Activision Blizzard‘s Call of Duty: Warzone, which uses one vs one fights to award re-entry.

Check out all the details on the new 8×8 map TAEGO, including weapons, vehicles, features, and the survivor pass in the update 12.2 Patch Report! pic.twitter.com/VMY2Bofhvw — PUBG (@PUBG) June 29, 2021

Another feature unique to the Taego map is the self AED. This device is a world loot item that allows players to revive themselves from a downed state and immediately re-join the fight. The item cannot be cancelled once started.

The item is similar to the self resurrect knockdown shield from Respawn Entertainment‘s Apex Legends. Any player familiar with that item will know what to look for when they believe an enemy squad should be eliminated.

The final new feature exclusive to PUBG’s Taego map is two species of friendly birds that will react to player movement and gunfire. The birds will provide an early warning system to anyone vigilant enough to spot them.

This use of wildlife as an alarm is also featured in Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown, which features crows and ducks that can take flight when startled by players.

A sequel to PUBG was in the works but has since been scrapped. Features intended for the game will be brought over to the original.