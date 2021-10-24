Latest ‘Saints Row’ video reveals the return of Insurance Fraud missions

The next Saints Row will include Insurance Fraud missions, allowing players to dive in front of fast-moving cars for cash.

In a video showcasing the ‘Criminal ‘Ventures’ available in the upcoming Saints Row game (thanks, PCGamesN), a brief clip reveals that players will be able to play Insurance Fraud from Shady Oaks Medical Centre.

“Make bank with your very own Shady Oaks Medical Clinic; go cause yourself some damage, play in traffic and watch the cash roll in from all those totally real injuries you get,” reads the video description.

The game mode involves pressing a button that ragdoll-dives your character into oncoming traffic, often with exaggerated impact effects. The aim is to take as much damage as possible. The Insurance Fraud minigame is available in every other Saints Row title and is a fan-favourite due to the unpredictable nature of the ragdoll feature.

The video shows that – like in later Saints Row games – being hit by a car will cause players to be launched astronomically high and even cause explosions to the vehicles they hit.

Along with Insurance Fraud, the video shows several other Criminal Ventures that players can set up to help get money rolling in for their organisation. One option includes illegally disposing of toxic waste for corporations, while another returning game mode – Let’s Pretend – allows players to gather crew members to organise and carry out their own heists.

Earlier in the month, some pre-alpha gameplay for Saints Row was released, offering a glimpse at the deserts, cities and towns that the game will be set.

In other news, Netflix has told investors that it will not go on a “buying spree” to acquire more game studios, though it confirmed that it would look for “opportunistic” acquisitions.