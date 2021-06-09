Latest ‘Valheim’ patch adds two world events and stops Serpents fleeing

Iron Gate has released a new Valheim update that fixes a number of issues, including two events that, due to a weird mix of circumstances, had never triggered previously.

A new patch has released on steam for Valheim that fixes a number of small issues. Two of these changes add events that have been in the game for a while but never triggered. These events happen under certain conditions and the two added seem to be some of the harsher ones that the game offers.

According to the patch notes: “Fuling army event trigger fixed”.

Advertisement

Accompanied by “The Horde is attacking” text, this sees a number of powerful goblins assault your base. Also fixed is the “Wolf hunt event trigger” which will cause several wolves to chase you down in the mountain biome.

Other small fixes include:

Capes sometimes formed strange bumps on the back after jumping.

Respawning resources timer fix (Berries and flint should now correctly respawn.)

Fixed issue with ship containers not closing properly in some situations.

A welcome change for those terraforming the land around their base is that “Raise terrain is more smooth & less pointy” which should make construction easier.

Another impactful change is that “Serpents no longer flee when low on health” which should help players who were struggling to hunt them down on the water before this point.

Also included in the patch are some quality of life changes:

Fixed issue with ship containers not closing properly in some situations.

Fixed water particles & water-surface clipping issues inside boats.”

Troll ground slam can now be blocked.

Longship repair & build sound fixes.

Covered rocks should no longer look wet during rain.

Advertisement

In a previous patch, Iron Gate made significant improvements to the terrain system which improved loading times in heavily modified areas.