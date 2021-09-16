‘Lawn Mower Simulator’ briefly had more Twitch viewers than ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

It’s official – cutting grass is the next big thing as Lawn Mower Simulator briefly had more viewers on Twitch than Call of Duty: Warzone.

The most popular games on Twitch are usually pretty consistent – Apex Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Valorant are among some of the most played. But for a short while, Lawn Mower Simulator was up there, too.

According to Gamespot, the crass cutting sim briefly rose to the top of Twitch’s streaming charts – making it the most-watched Twitch game.

How did that happen? Developer Skyhook thinks it’s all down to the game’s sincere authenticity.

“Lawn Mower Simulator has been a labor of neatly-trimmed-love from day one,” they explained in a blog post. “Every single thing we’ve crafted–from the gloriously green maps to the specifications of the equipment people like Atlas use in everyday life–has been done with care. We take pride in every detail, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant to some, and want our players to experience the authentic –and sometimes literal–highs and lows of lawn mowing.”

Call of Duty: Warzone has since reclaimed its top spot following the rollout of its latest update – adding numerous balance changes for weapons and attachments. No doubt, its top streamers were keen to find out what changes have been made to their favourite loadouts.

Still, Lawn Mower Simulator briefly rose to the top of the streams. And clearly, there’s a market for some slower-paced streaming.

