‘League Of Legends’ 12.11 to introduce new champion Bel’Veth this week

Riot Games has announced what players can expect to see in League Of Legends next patch, 12.11, including a new champion and some updates to the recent durability patch.

News on patch 12.11 has gone live today (June 7), with new champion Bel’Veth, The Void Empress set to enter The Rift on June 9.

You can also see all the nerfs and buffs from 12.11 below, with the full patch notes here.

Advertisement

Bel’Veth’s passive is called “Death in Lavender”, which increases her attack speed for her next two attacks. Every time she takes down a champion or large monster she also gets a Lavender stack, which permanently increases bonus attack speed. Bel’Veth attacks faster than normal and has no speed cap, but she doesn’t gain attack speed when levelling up.

Her Q ability is “Void Surge,” which sees her dash in one of four directions. Opponents pass through will receive damage and on-hit effects, with each direction having a unique cooldown that scales with attack speed. Bel’Veth’s W is “Above and Below,” which slams her tail and deals damage whilst knocking enemies into the air, using it also reduced her Q cooldown.

The E is “Royal Maelstrom,” and this ability increases her damage reduction and increases life steal, each slash attack in the Maelstrom attacks the weakest enemy, and deals more damage the lower their health as well.

Lastly, her R is “Endless Banquet” and the passive effect sees every second attack on the same enemy deal additional True Damage, with the active ability seeing Bel’Veth consume a piece of void coral and explode. Doing so slows and deals True Damage to enemies based on missing health.

Advertisement

Bel’Veth will also transform into her True Form, and when in this state her Q goes through walls and she gains increased max health, out-of-combat move speed, attack range and total attack speed. You can learn about all of Bel’Veth’s moves here, or find out more about the character’s backstory here.

Riot also makes mention of 12.10’s durability updates in the patch notes, saying that it’s now doing “cleanup duty” following the changes. “This round, we’re going through champs individually and returning heal and shielding power where needed, or reinvesting that lost power into other aspects of their kit,” said Riot.

Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine will be available from June 9 to July 14, with a new Ocean Song skin line launching on June 9 as well.

In other news, a new Square Enix financial report has revealed that a new Just Cause game is in the works, and it may have a multiplayer focus.