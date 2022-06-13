‘League Of Legends’ and four more Riot Games titles coming to Game Pass

Five Riot Games titles, including League Of Legends, are coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC and mobile, as announced at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase last night.

As confirmed yesterday (June 12), Xbox and Riot Games are bringing the five games to Xbox platforms “this winter”, and they are:

League Of Legends (PC): with all Champions unlocked

League Of Legends: Wild Rift (mobile): with all Champions unlocked

Legends Of Runeterra (PC and mobile): foundations set unlocked

Teamfight Tactics (PC and mobile): selectle Little Legends unlocked

(PC and mobile): selectle Little Legends unlocked Valorant (PC): all Agents unlocked

You can watch the full announcement video for the new partnership below:

“In the coming months, we’ll share more about the partnership and how members can access the Game Pass content,” adds the Xbox Wire post, with news on specific release dates for each game yet to be announced.

League Of Legends players on Game Pass will get access to all 160 plus Champions in the game, with day one access to new Champions as they’re released as well. The same can be said for the 18 current Agents and any newly released ones in the 5v5 shooter Valorant.

Wild Rift players on mobile will get all 80 plus Champions and each new one the day it releases, with the foundations set in Legends Of Runeterra giving new players a “head start” in the free-to-play card game.

