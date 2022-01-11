‘League Of Legends’ designers share an early look at patch 12.2

Several designers at Riot Games have shared a League Of Legends patch 12.2 preview, detailing what changes to champions, items and other game features are coming to.

On Twitter, Riot Phlox shared a general patch 12.2 preview that gave an overall look at what was going to be changed. The preview details buffs for “the wind brothers” (Yasuo and Yone), as “they suffered substantially from the Shieldbox changes and dropped to around 47.5 per cent winrate each, a fair bit lower than intended”.

There’s also buffs for Nocturne, Volibear, Veigar, Tristana and Senna. In terms of buffs, two items – Rylais and Lich Bane – are also going to be a bit stronger in patch 12.2.

New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!

-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.

-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere

-Added a couple QoL changes pic.twitter.com/tQf6V1hVlG — August UwU (@RiotAugust) January 10, 2022

Advertisement

On the other hand, there’s quite a few targets to be dialed down in League Of Legends as Shen, Talon, Qiyana, Lulu and Zed are all going to receive nerfs. Lethal tempo will also be toned down, as well as Dragon buffs from Chemtech Soul and Hextech Soul.

Patch 12.2 also has “adjustments” to Tahm Kench, Janna and Rengar planned. Elsewhere on Twitter, principal character designer Riot August has explained Janna’s changes in a bit more detail. These changes include taking away bonus damage from her passive in return for a stronger Q skill, as well as a changes to her W and E abilities.

New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!

-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.

-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere

-Added a couple QoL changes pic.twitter.com/tQf6V1hVlG — August UwU (@RiotAugust) January 10, 2022

August has also shared what Senna players can expect from her buff. With patch 12.2, Senna’s Q will now slow enemies it hits by 20 per cent. According to August, this is because the design team “felt that old glacial did a lot for Senna’s pattern” and they wanted to find a way to let Senna keep a slow in her kit.

Finally, some hefty changes for Tahm Kench have been detailed in the PBE. As per SurrenderAt20, the changes look to ground Tahm Kench in his original support role. Players can also test Zeri, the next League Of Legends champion, on the PBE.

Advertisement

In other news, Against The Current has released a new track called ‘Wildfire’ in collaboration with the League Of Legends European Championship (LEC).