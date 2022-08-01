‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play

Riot Games has announced that upcoming League Of Legends fighting game Project L will be free-to-play and include “respectful” monetisation.

This was confirmed by Project L’s senior director Tom Cannon on Twitter earlier today (August 1), who uploaded a video about the title ahead of going to the Evo fighting game tournament.

Cannon announced in the video that Project L is going free-to-play in an effort “to remove as many barriers as possible from you enjoying Project L,” adding that the team doesn’t want the amount of money different players can spend on the game influencing their play.

“To that, I’m happy to confirm that Project L will be free-to-play. When it comes to monetisation, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.”

About to head off to Vegas for Evo, but before I do… pic.twitter.com/bQ9QoSwvpK — Tom Cannon (@ProtomCannon) August 1, 2022

A blog post also highlights how League Of Legends champion Illaoi will be in Project L at launch, as a member of the starting roster.

Associate game director and gameplay design lead on Project L, Shaun Rivera, also wrote in the post about how Riot Games is approaching adding some of its many champions to the game.

“We start off by deciding which champions we want to pursue,” wrote Rivera. “Our ultimate goal is to have a diverse and inclusive roster where everyone can find a champion that truly speaks to them. There are a ton of considerations such as, but not limited to, fight fantasy, theme, archetype, team synergy, race and ethnicity, personality, identity, size, etc.

“Once we have a champion in mind, we plan out when we’ll begin working on them, and then create a pod which consists of folks across disciplines such as design, narrative, art, engineering, tech art, QA, production, and audio.”

In the video, Cannon added that he’ll be back later this year with one more update on the progress of Project L, although he didn’t mention what details the update would contain.

