‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be playable at EVO 2023

Project L will be playable at EVO 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering players the opportunity to go hands on with the League of Legends based fighter.

Four characters are available at the event – Darius, Ekko, Ahri and a yet-to-be-announced addition. Also, a Riot Games developer diary with commentary from game director Shaun Rivera and its executive producer Tom Cannon shed a little more light on what fans will look forward to at EVO 2023, which will be held from August 4 to August 6.

“From the start of this project, we felt that if we’re going to make a fighting game, we needed to bring something new to the genre,” said Cannon. As such, Project L is a two-versus-two team based fighting game which lets players tag in and out of the battle to share their abilities and balance weaknesses.

Advertisement

“Project L will support one-versus-one, two-versus-two, and even two-versus-one matchups,” continued Rivera. The developers then went into detail on the Fuse feature of Project L, allowing players to customise how they synergise their characters’ respective styles.

“I want to talk about one fuse called 2x Assist. This allows your team to throw out two assists back to back instead of just one with each champion having two assists,” explained the game director, promising fans that there is “a lot to discover” in this feature.

The two also addressed the time that Riot Games is taking with Project L, and justified that the team is focusing on linking all of the different mechanics together for a fully realised final product.

In other gaming news, World of Warcraft is selling a new Pet Pack for Ukraine to raise funds for a charity supporting those impacted by the invasion of Russian forces.