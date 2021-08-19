‘League of Legends’ patch 11.17 makes Amumu more viable

League of Legends patch 11.17 brings balance to some of your favourite legends and introduces the cool new Crime City and Phoenix skins.

After extensive testing, League of Legends patch 11.16 is going live. That means Riot Games is now concentrating on patch 11.17 – and it brings a ton of balancing changes.

Amumu is the big focus here – tweaking his abilities to make him more viable at higher matchmaking. Summoner’s Rift lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu says that the goals are “to make Amumu better in higher MMRs, as his current performance disparity is very large”.

Essentially, that means changes to his Q ability with power “pulled from elsewhere”.

Elsewhere, it looks as though Lucian is being shifted from mid to bot with some interesting skills changes to accommodate that.

Here’s what we can expect in the upcoming patch (thanks to Surrender@20).

League of Legends patch 11.17 Champion changes:

Akshan

Heroic Swing (E): Damage per shot has been nerfed to [30/50/70/90/110 (+17.5% bAD)(1 + 30% bonus attack speed)] from 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% bAD)(1 + 30% bonus attack speed)]

Amumu

Bandage Toss (Q): This ability now has two charges with a recharge time of 14 seconds. Damage dealt has decreased to 70/100/130/160/190 from 80/130/180/230/280.

Cooldown has been decreased to 3 seconds from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds. Ability ratio is up to 85% from 70%.

Despair (W): Damage per tick has increased to [6/8/10/12/14 + 0.5/0.575/0.65/0.725/0.8% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health] from [4/6/8/10/12 + 0.5/0.625/0.75/0.875/1% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health].

Curse of the Sad Mummy (R): Stun effect duration has been decreased to 1.5 seconds from 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Ekko

Z-Drive Resonance (Passive): Damage dealt to monsters increased to 200% from 150%

Evelynn

Last Caress (R): Ability cooldown has been decreased to 120/100/80 seconds from 140/110/80 seconds

Gangplank

Trial by Fire (Passive): Movement Speed changed to [15-30% going by level] from 30%

Parrrley (Q): This ability now counts as a basic ranged attack.

Powder Keg (E): Kegs critically strike with 125% effectiveness. Maximum number of barrels increased to [3/3/4/4/5] from a flat 3 at all ranks.

Graves

End of the Line (Q): Ability’s mana cost has been increased to 80 from 50.

Irelia

Bladesurge (Q): Healing decreased to 8/10/12/14/16% attack damage from 12/14/16/18/20%.

Kayn

The Darkin Scythe (Passive): Shadow assassin damage dealt decreased to 8-30% from 12-44%.

Leona

Eclipse (W): Bonus armour and magic resist decreased to 15/20/25/30/35 from 20/25/30/35/40.

Lissandra

Base attack damage increased to 55 from 53. Ice Shard (Q): Mana cost decreased to 55/60/65/70/75 from 60/65/70/75/80.

Lucian

Base Attack Damage decreased to 62 from 64.

Lightslinger (P): Ally buffs “empower Lucian’s next two (stacks to four) basic attacks to deal an additional 14 (+10% tAD) magic damage”.

Ardent Blaze (W): Mana Cost decreased to 60 from 70. “Allies proccing the mark also trigger Vigilance” [name of new passive effect].

The Culling (R): Damage per shot has been decreased to 15/30/45 (+25% AD) from 20/40/60 (+25%AD). Number of shots has changed to 22 (+25% Critical Strike Chance) from 22/28/34.

Nami

Ebb and Flow (W): Damage dealt increased to 75/115/155/195/235 from 70/110/150/190/230. Healing increased to 65/90/115/140/165 from 60/85/110/135/160.

Rengar

Unseen Predator (P): Maximum stacks of Ferocity decreased to 3 from 4. Duration of Movement Speed granted while Empowered increased to 3 seconds from 1.5 seconds.

Forgiveness timer of Bonetooth Necklace increased to 3 seconds from 1.5 seconds.

Battle Roar (W): Ability has been updated

Bola Strike (E): There is now no cast time when Rengar is leaping. This ability now reveals enemies for 2 seconds.

Senna

Absolution (Passive): AS ratio has increased to 0.45 from 0.4. Critical damage dealt has increased to 160% from 150%. Rate of soul drops for minion kills has increased to 8.33% from 4.166%.

Tahm Kench

Devour (R): Ability recast time has increased to 2 seconds from 1 second.

Teemo

Toxic Shot (E): Damage dealt on hit has increased to 14/25/36/47/58 from 11/22/33/44/55.

Viego

Auto-attack range has decreased to 200 from 225.

Sovereign’s Domination (Passive): Healing on taking a body changed to [3% (.03 bAD) (+.02 AP) (+5 AS)] from [8% (+.025 bAD)(+.015 AP)(+2.5 AS)].

Blade of the Ruined King (Q): Critical multiplier has increased to 100% from 75%.

Harrowed Path (E): Camo reveal radius has increased to 450 from 400.

Heartbreaker (R): Slow effect duration has been decreased to .25 from .5

Xayah

Double Daggers (Q): Cast time has been changed to [0.25-0.1, scaling with attack speed] from 0.25.

Featherstorm (R): Damage dealt has been increased to 200/300/400 from 125/250/375.

Zed

Razor Shurkien (Q): bAD has been increased to 110% from 100%.

Shadow Slash (E): bAD has been decreased to 65% from 80%.

Death Mask (R): Ability cooldown changed to 120/100/80 seconds from 120/90/60 seconds.

League of Legends patch 11.17 Rune changes:

Divine Sunderer – Effects: Attack damage decreased to 35 from 40.

Fleet Footwork – Effects: Effectiveness of ranged healing from minions has been decreased to 10% from 20% Rune’s healing is now 30% effective for Melee champions. Healing has increased to [10-100 (+50% bAD) (+35% AP)] from [30-60 (+30% bAD) (+20% AP)].

Hullbreaker – Effects: Health increased to 400 from 300.

Serpent’s Fang – Effects: Lethality decreased to 12 from 18.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 700g.

Cost: Total cost decreased to 2900 from 3000.

Effects: Now gives +15 ability haste. Attack damage decreased to 55 from 60.

Additionally, League of Legends patch 11.17 will introduce some cool new Crime City and Phoenix skins.

Crime City Nightmare skins include: Akali, Darius, Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Zyra.

Phoenix Skins include: Anivia, Seraphine, and Xayah.

Finally, the upcoming patch will introduce an update to the League of Legends client which should improve performance. Riot Games is asking for feedback on this client update based on the 11.17 PBE.

Elsewhere, Diablo II: Resurrected is getting an open beta this weekend – here’s when you can play it.