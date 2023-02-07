‘League Of Legends’ patch 13.3 will make giving up easier

Riot Games has shared the patch notes for League Of Legends upcoming 13.3 update.

However the release of the patch is still being worked out, after Riot Games was the victim of a social engineering attack last month.

League Of Legends’ 13.3 patch will launch the comprehensive update for Aurelion Sol and nerf the Umbral Glaive and Radiant Virtue.

“Umbral Glaive is currently much too effective at choking out enemy vision for assassins, supports and marksman supports,” reads the patch notes. “We do think this item deserves a spot on the roster though, so we’re reducing its uptime and general ability to devastate enemy traps and vision.”

As for the Radiant Virtue, devs believe its “currently overpowered yet its strength isn’t really appreciable due to how unclear the item’s best points are,” so they’re “making Radiant Virtue’s upsides more apparent and impactful while removing some of the extraneous power that is pushing this item a bit too far.”

Elsewhere in the latest update to League Of Legends, devs have given Ahri a fluffier tale, “buffed a few struggling melee supports” and introduced a range of bug fixes. Check out the full patch notes here.

Riot Games has also made it easier to lose a match, by introducing the ability to surrender 15 minutes into the game if four of the five players agree.

“Our data shows that comeback rates when a team fails a four of five early surrender are low,” reads the patch notes. “Teams have a generally good sense of what games they will and won’t win when four of five players are on the same page. We’ll be testing surrender thresholds that let these matches resolve more quickly. At the same time, it’s important that a winning team has time to feel powerful with a lead and games aren’t abandoned too soon. We’ll be closely monitoring player feedback and the impacts of this change.”

League Of Legends 13.2 patch was due for release January 24 but was delayed after Riot Games suffered a “social engineering attack”. The bigger features from that patch were eventually delayed to the 13.3 patch, which doesn’t currently have a release date.

“We’re working to bounce back from the social engineering attack, but unfortunately Patch 13.3 will be delayed,” said Riot. “We’ll post details once we have a good understanding of when we’ll be able to roll out the patch. We apologise for the inconvenience and want to thank you for your patience as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.”

