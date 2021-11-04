‘League of Legends’, ‘Valorant’ and more heading to Epic Games Store

Riot Games is bringing League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant and more to the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games has today announced that some of Riot Games’ biggest titles are now available via the online game store.

“Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of ground-breaking entertainment franchises,” said Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store. “We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.”

League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant are all available at the Epic Games Store.

Installing any of these titles will also install the new Riot Client – prompting new players to sign up for an account while existing players can sign in using their existing accounts.

To celebrate the addition of Riot’s catalogue to the Epic Games Store, League of Legends character Jinx will be available in Fortnite – the hugely popular battle royale game.

“Fortnite has executed high-profile collaborations and entertainment experiences while remaining committed to bringing players content that enriches their experience both in and out of game, a dedication we share and admire,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead at Riot Games. “We hope fans will enjoy seeing Jinx, one of our most iconic League of Legends champions, in Fortnite to celebrate the launch of Arcane.”

This new collaboration is part of Riot’s month-long RiotX Arcane event, celebrating the launch of the new Netflix animated series, Arcane.

