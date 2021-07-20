Leaked ‘Dying Light’ image hints at potential Nintendo Switch port

A leaked image seems to hint that a Nintendo Switch port of the open-world zombie title Dying Light could be on the way.

The image first appeared in a report by Polish gaming publication PPE, which announced that a Dying Light: Platinum Edition will reportedly head to Nintendo Switch this October.

PPE obtained this information through a reader named Graczdari, who works for a retailer with access to promotional materials. The image, which you can see embedded in a tweet below, shows what the physical edition could look like and the content included in the game.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition will reportedly include four main DLC packs, 17 skin packs, HD rumble support and motion controls. The port will also supposedly include local split-screen cooperative play.

According to the leaker, the game will launch this October and will cost around £43 (€50). Retail stores often have access to promotional materials months ahead of release, meaning this leak could be genuine.

Interestingly, just over two years ago, God Of War director Corey Barlog tweeted Dying Light’s developer Techland. Barlog stated he was ‘torn on what he was excited about more, Dying Light Switch or Dying Light 2’ in the tweet.

A Twitter user, who has since deleted the tweet, seemed to ask Barlog if the team was working on a Nintendo Switch port, which he quickly played down.

No. Im just trying to hint stringly that they should do a switch version so i can play on the go😁 — cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 22, 2019

It could be that Barlog knew about the game in development or could have even inspired the team to start working on a port of the zombie title.

