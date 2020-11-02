Leaked ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ clip shows quick load times on PS5

Leaked footage of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales running on the PS5 has revealed just how quick the upcoming game’s load times on the next-gen console will be.

Over the weekend, a clip of Miles Morales being launched on a PS5 console from its home screen found its way onto the internet via Reddit user Nicoreese. The 30-second clip shows the game taking about seven seconds to boot up from the home screen, and another three seconds to load a saved game.

Check out the clip below.

The leaked clip corroborates past reports dating all the way back to April 2019 that the PS5 would drastically reduce load times, by up to 15 times, according to Gamerant. It is likely that the remastered version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will also feature much shorter load times on the PS5.

The leaked footage comes less than two weeks ahead of the launch of both the PS5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on November 12. The game will available on both PS4 and PS5, with save files being transferrable between the two consoles. However, the remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man will only be available on the PS5.

It was also recently revealed that the game will feature Miles’ iconic suit from the Into The Spider-verse film. The suit will be made available to players via pre-orders, alongside the white T.R.A.C.K. suit. It is currently unclear if the suits can be unlocked through gameplay for those who do not pre-order the game.