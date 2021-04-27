‘LEGO Batman’ and ‘Dungeons 3’ lead May’s Xbox Games with Gold titles

Microsoft has announced the four games that will be available in the month of may under its Games With Gold scheme for Xbox consoles.

Microsoft announced the four titles on Monday, April 26, via its website. The four free games will be worth a total of USD$79.96. The free games for the month of May have been confirmed to be Armello, Dungeons 3, LEGO Batman and Tropico 4. The games will also come with 4000 points of Gamerscore for players to earn.

Armello is a “grim fairytale board game” come to life, and features “swashbuckling adventure”, “deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG”. The game will be available for free download by Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members from May 1 until May 31.

Dungeons 3 is a dungeon building, real time strategy game in which players will be able to take control of orcs, succubae, zombies and more under the guidance of chief lieutenant Thalya. Dungeons 3 will be free to download from May 16 will June 15.

LEGO Batman headlines May’s classic Game with Gold title. The game first release for Xbox 360, and will be free from May 1 till May 15. Tropico 4 – another Xbox 360 title – will be available from May 16 till May 31.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a planned price increase for its Xbox Live Gold subscription service. The planned price hike would have seen a one-month subscription increasing from £6.99 to £7.99, three months jumping from £17.99 to £21.99, and finally the six-month subscription seeing a movement from £29.99 to £42.99.

Following an outpouring of disapproval from gamers, Microsoft announced that it would be reversing the price hike. Microsoft also announced that free-to-play online games such as Fortnite would no long require a paid subscription via Xbox Live Gold in order for players to connect with their friends.