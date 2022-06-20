‘Lego Brawls’ is coming to consoles in September

Lego Brawls, the fighting game from developer Red Games Co and publisher Bandai Namco, is coming to consoles on September 2.

Announced on June 18, Lego Brawls will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch later this year. The minifigure Smash Bros-like fighting game also received a new trailer which you can view below.

Lego Brawls will have cross-play across all platforms and will allow 4v4 parties as well. The game also features a battle royale-style game mode where it’s every player for themselves. Several multiplayer game modes also mean challenging levels and different win conditions.

“Dream up the ultimate Minifigure brawlers and bash your way through all of your favourite Lego themes in the first team action brawler set in the Lego universe,” reads the store description. “Play with friends at home or around the world and see how you stack up against the competition.

“From the swashbuckling shores of Barracuda Bay, to the waterlogged caverns of Ninjago Seabound, to a dusty wild west saloon and the mythical Monkie Kid jungle, all of your favourite Lego themes are brawlable! Collect unlockable minifigures, power-ups, and emotes along the way.”

Players will also be able to design their own Lego Minifigure hero with a series of unique parts to customise the way they want. Lego Brawlers first launched for mobile exclusively for Apple Arcade on iOS devices in September 2019.

Back in April, it was reported that Epic Games and the Lego Group will be entering a partnership to “build a place for kids to play in the metaverse.” The companies have plans for a long-term partnership, and will “team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.”

In other news, Skull & Bones has been rated in Brazil.