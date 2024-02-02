‘Life By You’ delays Early Access launch by three months

Paradox Interactive has confirmed it will be delaying the Early Access launch of Life By You.

First announced last year, Life By You is a life simulator from former The Sims producer Rod Humble.

Originally the game was due to launch in Early Access on September 12 2023 for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Last July though, the release was delayed to March 2024 to allow developers time to “improve the game’s visuals and UI.”

Advertisement

It’s now been confirmed the Early Access launch of Life By You will be delayed by a further three months, with the game now set to launch June 4. According to a press release, “the three-month extension will enable the development team to refine the visuals for its human characters and further improve gameplay.”

“The strong community bond built and fostered by the studio was a driving force to ensure a high-quality game at the start of early access.”

Anyone who pre-ordered the title will be refunded and for the time being, players can only add Life By You to their Steam and Epic Games Store wishlists. Pre-orders will reopen at a later date, as will an Early Access Discord channel.

Life By You is “designed to be one of the most moddable and open life-simulation games,” with players able to control “the humans that you create, the towns that you build and the stories that you tell.” The game will also offer situation-based conversations and a large map with no loading screens.

“Life By You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation, and unprecedented freedom of expression,” said Humble when the game was first announced. “The game’s extensive customisation tools allow for unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with.”

Advertisement

In other news, Pokimane has accused Twitch of allowing a rise of “bigotry and red pill bullshit” on the platform, after leaving her exclusivity contract with the streamer.