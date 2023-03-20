‘Life By You’ will take on ‘The Sims’ with Early Access launch this summer

Paradox Interactive has revealed that Life By You, its upcoming life simulator from former The Sims producer Rod Humble, will launch in Early Access this summer.

After it was teased earlier in the month, Life By You was unveiled through a livestream today (March 20).

The game will launch in Early Access on September 12 and will be available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As for what Life By You is about, Paradox has shared that the life simulator will allow players to design and follow the lives of humans in the game. Players can choose to follow their characters in third-person as they automatically go about their day, or step in to control them directly. Meanwhile, creator tools and editing systems will allow players to tweak the sandbox as they see fit.

Besides the game’s customisation tools and direct control features, Life By You will also offer situation-based conversations and a large map with no loading screens.

Life By You is being developed by Paradox Tectonic. The team is led by Rod Humble who previously served as EA‘s studio head for The Sims.

“Life by You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation, and unprecedented freedom of expression,” said Humble. “The game’s extensive customisation tools allow for unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with once they dive into Early Access this summer.”

Meanwhile, Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester said that the upcoming game sits well with the company’s “we create the games, you create the stories” philosophy.

“We’ve taken our community to space, back in time, and around the world,” continued Wester. “Life by You brings us closer to our own lives, or allows us to explore different fantasy realities.”

