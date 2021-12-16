‘Life Is Strange’ devs announce first game as third-party publisher

Dontnod Entertainment has announced its first game as a third-party publisher.

During the Nintendo Indie Showcase, the Life Is Strange developer revealed Gerda: A Flame in Winter, a narrative game where players take the role of a nurse during World War 2 and the German occupation of Denmark.

“Denmark, February 1945,” the synopsis reads. “You are Gerda Larsen, a countryside nurse, with a German father and a Danish mother and live a quiet life with your husband Anders despite the war going on around you.

“One day, you return home from work, biking through a harsh snowstorm. You notice blood as you enter your house and soon discover Anders is being arrested by the Gestapo. He left behind important resistance documents and many Danish and German lives depend on your next actions. What will you do?”

You can check out the announcement teaser trailer below:

Developed by Danish studio PortaPlay, the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2022 and features a paint-like art style for its characters and environments.

During the Indie Showcase, the publisher also revealed Sea Of Stars, a new game from the developers of The Messenger. The release date has yet to be confirmed, but it’s slated for a winter 2022 launch.

In addition to Gerda: A Flame in Winter and Sea Of Stars, a total of 19 titles were revealed during the Nintendo Indie World showcase, and four of them will be available for players to purchase and download now, with further demos and pre-orders also becoming available.

In other news, Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ latest update has fixed a common bug that would make villagers go nude.