‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ gets a new release date

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection was delayed earlier this month, but now Square Enix has confirmed exactly when in 2022 the game will be released.

As reported by Gameinformer, Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is coming on February 1 2022.

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection bundles the original Life Is Strange (initially released in 2015) and the prequel Before The Storm (released 2017).

The collection will feature remastered visuals across characters and environments, vastly improved character animation using full facial motion capture performance, updates and refined gameplay puzzles, as well as engine and lighting upgrades.

As well as that, the game will also include previously released deluxe content, such as Chloe Price outfits and the ‘Farewell’ bonus episode.

The Remastered Collection was announced back in March during the Square Enix Presents live stream, but earlier this month (September), it was confirmed the game would be delayed until 2022 “due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic.”

They also wanted “to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life Is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors and the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection.”

True Colors was released on September 10, and later this month, an expansion starring Steph Gingrich and new music called Wavelengths will be released. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will come later this year.

In a review of True Colors, NME said the game “returns to its franchise roots – a small isolated town, a close-knit community, a mystery to solve – but this tragic story is so much more than what we’ve seen before.

“With fantastic gameplay to help demonstrate the concept of empathy, a strong story, one of the best-written protagonists in the universe thus far, as well as inspiring interactive moments, the game is deserving of its spot in the series.”