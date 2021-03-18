‘Life Is Strange’ Remastered Collection has been announced

During the Square Enix Presents livestream, it was revealed that Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm will become available in a remastered collection coming later this year.

The Life Is Strange Remastered Collection will be available as part of either the newly announced Ultimate Edition of Life Is Strange: True Colors, as well as a stand-alone edition later this year.

Additionally, the collection will feature remastered visuals across characters and environments, vastly improved character animation using full facial motion capture performance, updates and refined gameplay puzzles as well as engine and lighting upgrades.

The collection will also include previously released Deluxe content, such as Chloe Price outfits and the ‘Farewell’ Bonus episode. The game doesn’t have an official release date yet, but the Steam store page is currently live and players can expect more information throughout the year.

Life Is Strange: True Colors was just announced as the next game in the anthology series and follows Alex Chen, a young Asian-American woman who must use her supernatural power of empathy to uncover the mystery behind her brother’s death.

True Colors is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia September 10, 2021.