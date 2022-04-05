‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed the collection of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

In a new Xbox Wire blog post, it was confirmed that starting today (April 5), Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22 will be available on the subscription service, both on the Cloud and console.

The publisher also revealed the other titles that will be arriving this month, including Life Is Strange: True Colors, Star Wars: Squadrons, Chinatown Detective Agency, Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden, and more.

Below, you can see a full list of Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in April.

Xbox Game Pass April titles:

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 7. Available on day one with Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 7. Available on day one with Game Pass Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

(Cloud) EA Play – April 7 Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

(Cloud) EA Play – April 7 Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) EA Play – April 7

(Cloud) EA Play – April 7 Life Is Strange: True Colors – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) April 12 Panzer Corps 2 (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12

(PC) ID@Xbox – April 12 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) ID@Xbox – April 12

(PC) ID@Xbox – April 12 Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – April 14

Additionally, Microsoft also shared the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for this month, including a three month free trial for Marvel Unlimited 3, a gift bundle for Black Desert Online (console only), as well as a weapon charm for Apex Legends (also console only). The full details can be found on the previously mentioned Xbox Wire post.

It was also confirmed that MLB The Show 21, Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark, and Pathway will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15, while F1 2019 will depart the service on April 18.

Last month, players were treated to Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and Microsoft Flight Simulator. These titles, among others, are still available now.

In other news, following the announcement that Activision Blizzard has removed the Covid-19 staff vaccine mandate, the company has changed its decision.