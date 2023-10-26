‘Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ reveals ‘Animal Crossing’-inspired island

In last night’s Xbox Partner Preview presentation, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth showed off a new Animal Crossing-inspired island where the player manages a thriving resort.

Accessed by riding a dolphin to its shores, Dondoko Island is a much more slower paced addition to the anticipated action game. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio said “sometimes even the yakuza need a breather” in its trailer, revealing a “cosy DIY lifestyle” for hero Ichiban Kasuga. Check it out below:

The activities on Dondoko Island are very reminiscent of Animal Crossing, like catching insects and fish of varying rarities. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth players will also gather resources from the surroundings to craft furniture from, and tick off daily tasks like removing rubbish from the environment.

Kasuga will be able to build his dream island home here and “customise the whole island to [his] heart’s content”. Visitors will flock to Dondoko Island as its reputation grows through the improvement of its infrastructure.

However, some unsavoury sorts can also arrive and the player will have to protect their newfound friends from them, as well as from the vicious boars on the island.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth players will be able to travel to Dondoko Island through a side story that is available at the start of chapter six, said chief producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto.

“This feature is independent from the main story so you will be able to play through at your own pace,” he continued in an interview with Xbox Wire.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on January 26, 2024.

