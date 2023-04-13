Lil Wayne to host ‘Street Fighter 6’ showcase next week

Capcom has confirmed that Lil Wayne will be hosting an “extended final look” at the studio’s upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6 next week.

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase will take place on April 20, and will be streamed at 11PM BST / 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

When the livestream begins, you can watch it through the below video.

Advertisement

As for what it will contain, Capcom has shared that the showcase will have “over 30 minutes of big news and announcements” related to Street Fighter 6.

“We’re talking new ways to fight, crazy new game modes and some big announcements,” added Lil Wayne.

Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements. 🎤 Hosted by Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi)

📅 Date – April 20

🕒 Time – 3:00PM PT

📺 Watch – https://t.co/U3uN0wAScQ pic.twitter.com/P4rWqMsUwu — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 12, 2023

Lil Wayne, who will feature on Killer Mike’s upcoming solo album, isn’t the first star to get involved with Capcom’s next fighting game. In January, professional wrestler Zelina Vega – real name Thea Trinidad – revealed that she will be in Street Fighter 6 as a commentator.

Vega’s appearance was confirmed during this year’s Royal Rumble, where she entered the arena dressed as Street Fighter character Juri Han.

Advertisement

“One of the top female wrestlers in the world, a top tier commentator, and an avid fighting game fan, Thea Trinidad brings her 10+ years of pro wrestling experience to the world of Street Fighter,” reads her biography on Street Fighter‘s web page.

Street Fighter 6 is set to launch for PlayStation, PC and Xbox Series X|S on June 2. Described as the “next evolution” of Capcom’s fighting series, Street Fighter 6 will launch with a roster of 18 fighters, including fan-favourites Chun-Li and Ryu.

The game will also feature three game modes —including a single-player World Tour campaign and social-oriented multiplayer Battle Hub, as well as Fighting Ground, which gathers up Street Fighter‘s traditional versus modes.

In other gaming news, a 96-year-old woman has won a Wii Sports Bowling competition in France — watch her land the winning strike here.