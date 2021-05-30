‘Little Nightmares’ is free to download on Steam for a limited time

The isometric puzzle-platform horror game Little Nightmares is currently free on Steam for a very limited time.

Released in 2017, Little Nightmares is an indie horror game that features a dark whimsical tale told against the backdrop of a dark, and tense world.

You control Six, a nine-year-old girl who must make her way through The Maw, which is an underwater vessel designed for much larger inhabitants.

The protagonist doesn’t have any weapons, so players must use stealth in order to traverse The Maw’s rooms. There are also puzzles scattered across the world that Six must solve in order to progress.

Little Nightmares is currently free to download and keep on Steam until 6pm BST today. Those who want to claim the free game only have a few hours until the game returns to its usual price of £15.99.

There doesn’t appear to be any specific reason why publisher Bandai Namco made the game free, although it could be an attempt to promote the sequel Little Nightmares II.

NME‘s Ewan Wilson reviewed Little Nightmares II earlier this year, calling it “an artful puzzle platformer bursting with creative imagery”.

In other gaming news, a Battlefield 6 trailer meant for internal use at EA Dice has leaked online.

The trailer shows an assault on a tropical island, in a near-future setting. A rocket launch begins but goes catastrophically wrong, before the debris collapses onto the attacking soldiers and the trailer cuts to the word “Battlefield”.