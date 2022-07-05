‘Lollipop Chainsaw’ remake coming in 2023

Publisher Dragami Games has announced that it’s developing a remake of cult-classic Lollipop Chainsaw, with many of the original developers returning.

The game’s original producer Yoshimi Yasuda will return, alongside “a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda as producer, and new development staff from Dragami Games,” (via IGN).

Due out in 2023, no platforms have been announced for the game as of yet. According to IGN, this version of the game will recreate the original with “a more realistic approach to graphics,” and new music, as the licenses for some of the 16 tracks in the 2012 game are no longer in effect.

Despite being called a remake on multiple occasions, it’s currently unclear exactly what form this version of Lollipop Chainsaw will take, and if it will release as more of a remaster with improved visuals and minor changes to the overall experience. As it’s set to recreate the original, other key differences are still unknown.

Yasuda has said of the game’s return: “We, the original development staff on Lollipop Chainsaw, think of the game as very precious to us, and did not want to leave it in limbo, where players who want to play it cannot.

“As such, we purchased the Lollipop Chainsaw intellectual property from Kadokawa Games, and decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros. about development, and are being supported by them in this endeavor.”

Originally headed by Suda51, Lollipop Chainsaw is a hack-and-slash action game featuring a cheerleader that fights zombies. It only ever released on PS3 and Xbox 360, never coming to PC and never being available as a backwards compatible title.

Back in June it was confirmed that Dragami Games bought the rights to Lollipop Chainsaw, with Yasuda saying the game was “back,” and now we know how.

In other news, Inscryption has been rated for PS4 by the Australian classification board, despite the game currently only being available on PC.





