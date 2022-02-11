‘Lost Ark’ is adding more servers to reduce launch queues

Smilegate has announced that it Lost Ark is getting an additional 15 servers to anticipate an influx of players when it launches as free-to-play later today (February 11).

In an update shared earlier today (via PCGamesN), Lost Ark developer Smilegate announced that it is taking steps to minimise player congestion following the popularity of the MMO’s early adopter stage.

As queues are already an issue for Lost Ark fans, Smilegate is adding an additional 15 servers – seven in North America, six in Europe, and two in South America.

Furthermore, there will be restrictions on which servers players can make accounts on. As outlined on the Lost Ark forums, there are 11 servers where new players will not be able to make characters on.

“This character creation limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and we will provide an update when it is eventually removed,” explained one developer.

Even though Lost Ark has not launched for all players just yet, it’s been incredibly popular for players who have bought premium copies for early access. Earlier in the week, Lost Ark‘s concurrent player count peaked at 532,476 players – and that’s before the MMO opens its doors to all players.

“While we have been excited to see the amazing response and support surrounding Lost Ark’s Head Start, we know that the server and queue situation has been frustrating for many players,” acknowledged Smilegate. “Our team is actively working to help mitigate these issues ahead of our free-to-play launch on Friday. While limiting character creation and opening new servers is just one small part of addressing this complex situation, we will have additional information about the multiple steps we are taking available for players later today. We appreciate your patience while we work to address this situation.”

If you’re curious to try the game when it goes free-to-play, here’s when you can play Lost Ark.

In other news, a duplication bug in Lost Ark allowed players to receive extra Founder’s Pack rewards and Twitch drops.