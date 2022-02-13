‘Lost Ark’ is Steam’s most played game with over 1million concurrent players

MMO Lost Ark is currently at the top of Steam’s most-played games list, and it’s broken records with over 1million concurrent players as its current peak.

The Western release of the Smilegate title marks another massive MMO release for Amazon Game Studios alongside New World, and it’s currently surpassed long-standing Steam titans CS:GO and Dota 2 for the top spot. Although how long this will last remains to be seen.

As of publication, Lost Ark has around 850,000 concurrent players and an all-time peak of 1.325million. Before the game was even released officially, it broke the 500,000 player mark, with more servers added to tackle demand.

Lost Ark now has the second-highest all-time peak, only behind PUBG, which sits at 3.25million. The MMO was only officially released on February 11 in the West, although pre-launch servers and package buyers of the free-to-play title were already in the game.

Also, according to SteamDB, the Twitch views for Lost Ark have peaked at around 675,000 viewers since the game launch.

Lost Ark has proved so popular that the MMO helped streamer Asmongold continually break their viewer records on stream.

In the NME review, Jen Allen said the title “offers some supremely satisfying combat with some souped-up Diablo-esque sensibilities, but it’s also quite the grind to see what the game really offers. Don’t count on it feeling like a regular open-ended MMO as this one feels tightly entrenched in its endgame focus. Fun it may be for a time, it soon turns into effort that makes you less keen to keep on returning.”

In other news, the shell files for the Steam Deck have been made public by Valve, so avid fans can 3D print shells and personally designed accessories for the portable.