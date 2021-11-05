‘Lost Ark’ runs closed beta ahead of Western launch next year

Smilegate’s Korean MMO Lost Ark is releasing in the west next year, and players can now sign up for a closed beta.

Lost Ark was initially released in 2018 as a Korea-only title, but Smilegate confirmed it would be getting a Western release earlier this year. Amazon Games Studios is handling the localisation. To make sure the game is ready for its release, a closed beta test is available for sign-up now. The beta is running until November 11, so get in while you can.

“We are proud to be Smilegate RPG’s partner in the West and have been working tirelessly with them to provide Lost Ark fans with the best game experience possible,” Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann said (via PCGamer). “Players around the world have shown their enthusiasm for Lost Ark, and our closed beta is a chance for players to experience it for themselves and provide feedback to our teams as we ready for launch.”

Those eager to try Lost Ark have three options for getting into the beta. They can purchase a founders pack which comes with guaranteed beta access. There is also a sign-up list of players who will be invited as and when needed.

The final way to get in is to watch streams from creators invited to the beta. Twitch drops will be active for specific channels, and as these creators complete quests, they will receive additional beta keys to give away to their fans. For example, reaching level 11 on a character will unlock twenty keys for a giveaway, renaming a pet earns another ten. For the most dedicated, if a streamer defeats Vertus, the final level 1 Guardian Raid will receive 100 keys.

