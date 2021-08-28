‘Lost Judgment’ demo leaked on Japanese PSN database

It looks like a Lost Judgment demo is on the way after new information leaked via the Japanese PlayStation Network.

On August 26, the Twitter account ‘psnrelease2’ was able to find a reference to the upcoming RPG called ‘Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory Trial Version‘ on the Japanese PSN – as spotted by GamesRadar, suggesting that a demo is on the way.

If the leak is reliable, this could mean that the demo will be exclusive to Japan/Asia since it was discovered on the Japanese PSN. As of right now, there has been no leak regarding a demo on the US or EU PlayStation Network.

Lost Judgment is set to launch worldwide on September 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, so if the demo leak is real, it could mean that it will be arriving very soon.

The game 審判之逝：湮滅的記憶 體驗版 with id CUSA29956 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/7aaGdl3JQD — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) August 26, 2021

The game, developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, is an action-adventure sequel to the 2018 title Judgment and spin-off of the Yakuza series.

A brand new story trailer was unveiled recently and showed off some of Lost Judgment‘s narrative, giving players a glimpse into what they can expect in the role of protagonist and private detective Takayuki Yagami.

The story finds Yagami caught up in a case where the perpetrator has been accused of sexual harassment and murder. The RPG will also allow the player to engage in side quests and various activities, including the ability to play some classic games such as Fantasy Zone.

Meanwhile, Battlefield 5 and The Elder Scrolls Online are going free-to-play on Xbox this weekend.