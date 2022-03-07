‘Lost Judgment’ The Kaito Files DLC releasing later this month

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that Lost Judgment will be getting a story expansion later this month.

Called The Kaito Files, the four-chapter standalone story will star series side character Masaharu Kaito, it launches on March 28 for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The downloadable content will take place after the events of Lost Judgment and include new bosses, new Bruiser and Tank fighting styles, and a “sensory-based sleuthing style” via Kaito’s Primal Focus that helps the player find case clues.

“Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito,” reads the press release, “and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in The Kaito Files. Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger.”

Players that have either the Ultimate Edition or Season Pass can play The Kaito Files at no extra cost, otherwise, the DLC will cost $29.99 USD (as of publication there is no confirmed UK price).

Lost Judgment’s The Kaito Files DLC will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 28.

More can be learned about Lost Judgment and its DLC on the official website.

If the DLC has anyone jumping back into Lost Judgment, all of the classic arcade cabinets found in the game have been listed here.

According to Sega, the entire Yakuza series (which Lost Judgment is a spin-off of) has sold around 2.8million units on PC.

