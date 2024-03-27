Maggots are “underwhelmed” by Slipknot’s ‘Dead By Daylight’ crossover

Dead By Daylight’s Slipknot crossover went live yesterday [March 26] and fans aren’t thrilled with the results.

Announced earlier this month, seven masks and one full outfit inspired by the “core” members of Slipknot have been added to Dead By Daylight ingame store.

The masks have all received a horror twist to lean into the game’s aesthetic, which sees players take on the role of a killer or a survivor. However, some fans are annoyed that the Slipknot crossover only adds items for those playing as killers, with nothing for survivors.

Advertisement

“Not gonna lie, while the skins look cool, it’s very underwhelming after all of the hype,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “Honestly the masks are cool but you know, they are masks on a killer, which you only see in first person. You’re literally paying money to see a change on the main menu and that’s it,” added another, with t-shirts for survivors to wear usually available during these collaborations

Their stares will haunt you long after the song is over.@slipknot terrifying Masks come to Dead by Daylight, with Cosmetics for The Trapper, The Deathslinger, The Clown, The Doctor, The Hillbilly, The Wraith, The Blight, and The Legion. pic.twitter.com/o8AxIg9LCX — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) March 26, 2024

Elsewhere, a number of fans have also taken issue with how the masks actually look ingame. “Even the stuff they gave killers seems really low effort. How disappointing,” wrote one user, with another adding “these look very underwhelming compared to the concept art we saw for them.”

“I’m a fan of Slipknot… but these are kind of mid. Doesn’t really have much personality to them,” said a third fan.

Players have also complained about how lobby track ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ sounds when they’ve equipped one of these Slipknot-inspired masks.

The biggest complaint seems to be that this Slipknot collab doesn’t match Dead By Daylight’s recent crossover with Iron Maiden.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Slipknot’s Clown shared a previously unseen, gnarly mask on social media alongside the caption “I swore I wouldn’t let this happen” as the band continue to tease a new era following the sudden departure of drummer Jay Weinberg.

In other news, the popularity of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is already causing issues for Square Enix, despite the expansion not actually being released until July.