Magical battle royale ‘Spellbreak’ is calling it quits in 2023

Proletariat has announced it will be ending development on mage-based battle royale game Spellbreak before closing all servers by the end of 2023.

The game, which involved gathering and combining magic spells to use on your opponents officially launched in 2020, but now developers Proletariat has released a statement confirming that “after more than four years of elemental magic and spell combinations, we’ve made the decision to end development of Spellbreak. The servers will be shut down as of early 2023.”

The post continued: “Our vision was to create a fresh, multiplayer action-spellcasting game with exceptional movement and class customisation that would give players the chance to unleash their inner battlemage.

“We are grateful to everyone in the game’s community for exploring the magical worlds and experiences we created together. Spellbreak was an ambitious project that saw our team push new boundaries in design and development and we are excited to continue to innovate as we create new titles in the future.”

Speaking directly to fans on Reddit, Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak released a different statement explaining the reason for the closure of the servers.

“When we started development on Spellbreak, we thought we would be lucky if we got an early-access, PC-only release. The excitement and engagement from the community allowed us to push the boundaries on quality, gameplay, platforms, and more. Spellbreak was the first game ever released fully cross-platform with cross-play on day one across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.”

He went on to say over 10million players have played the game “which is an incredible milestone for any new IP launching from any developer.

“Unfortunately, the game industry is a difficult business, Spellbreak was not able to break through and reach a sustainable place where we could continue to invest in it in the way we had dreamed of,” he continued. “We picked a hard path as an independent studio and decided to compete with some of the biggest games in the world. While we could not get the escape velocity needed, I do not regret the bold decisions we made in bringing Spellbreak to life.”

