Major ‘GTFO’ update adds Gardens environment and two new enemies

10 Chambers has shared details on Rundown 7.0 Rise, the next major update for GTFO which adds several new enemies, 10 more expeditions, and a deceptively pretty Gardens environment.

Available today (June 16), the latest update to GTFO sends players into Gardens: a new environment that trades in the game’s cold industrial atmosphere for verdant greenery. Despite looking nicer, Gardens is no less dangerous and with the new environment comes two more enemies for players to contend with.

While 10 Chambers has not shared too much on what these enemies will be able to do, it does tease that one will be “particularly…clingy” and the second may be immortal. You can watch a trailer for Rundown 7.0 Rise below:

The update also brings 10 new expeditions as well as a single-player tutorial that allows newcomers to learn basic concepts before playing with others online. On the new tutorial, 10 Chambers’ communications director Robin Björkell, shared that it will “teach you the basic ropes of GTFO” and added that despite the tutorial being single-player, GTFO “is still best to play with friends”.

A few smaller changes arriving with the latest update include several quality of life improvements, a “more dynamic” music system, updated animations, visual enhancements, and a “clearer visualisation of progression rewards”.

Finally, GTFO is also hosting a free weekend on Steam. This means that between June 16 and Monday (June 20), prospective players will be able to try the game out without buying it. You can participate via GTFO‘s Steam page.

Back in April 10 Chambers launched Rundown 6.5, which added several new expeditions and a flying “giant meatball” enemy.

