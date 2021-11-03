‘Majoras Mask’ speedrun world record beaten after 3 years

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask may have launched over 20 years ago, but speedrunners are still setting world records.

Twitch streamer and Majora’s Mask speedrunner Bewildebeest has just beaten the 100% world record – completing the game in just 5 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds.

The full speedrun can be seen over on Twitch.

Advertisement

The previous world record holder was TrevPerson with a time of 5 hours, 51 minutes and 2 seconds, but Bewildebeest managed to shave off a full two minutes. This may not seem like a lot, but two minutes is a huge deal to the speedrunning community, where even a few seconds can mean a new world record.

It’s even more impressive when you realise that the Majora’s Mask world record has remain untouched for the last 3 years. Just a decade ago, the record sat at 7 hours, 10 minutes, and 56 seconds.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask takes the average player around 32 hours to complete, and while speedruns often use glitches to skip sections of the game, this particular speedrun is entirely glitchless. This means you won’t see any use of the Moon Warp trick, where Link is able to zip to the moon and fight Majora right away, without tackling a single dungeon.

This particular run brings the game to 100% completion – acquiring all 20 heart containers, the Gilded Sword, the Fierce Deity’s Mask, a bomb capacity of 40, all six bottles, a wallet capacity of 500, all ten songs, all of Tingle’s maps, and an arrow capacity of 50. Each Stray Fairy must also be returned, and all 10 Owl Statues activated.

The non-100% speedrun world record is currently held by TrevPerson at 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Elden Ring devs will reveal 15 minutes of gameplay footage later this week.