‘Marauders’ to hold PC closed beta test next week

Team 17 and Small Impact Games have announced that their upcoming looter shooter Marauders is getting a PC closed beta test next week.

The Marauders closed beta test is scheduled to begin on July 20 and will last until July 25, but will only be available exclusively on Steam for all pre-orders.

This follows the closed alpha test that was held earlier this year. The upcoming closed beta will allow players to experience new content, including two new raid locations: the Terraformer and the Merchant Ship.

The former is a newly abandoned agricultural hub built on top of an asteroid shard, while the latter is an expansive, breach-able frigate perfect for intimate and long-range firefights. Two additional firearms will also be added, the Heavy Thompson and the Klobb Machine Pistol, as well as the Scrap Bomb – a handheld explosive device.

Multiple quality-of-life improvements have also been introduced, such as a Quick Loot option and foldable bags for economic inventory management, while cosmetic choices and audio effects have been added.

Those looking to get in on the PC closed beta will need to pre-order the game as previously mentioned. All pre-order purchases will also automatically receive the Space Pirate cosmetic pack, which will be available when Marauders launches into Steam Early Access and Game Preview via the PC Game Pass later this year.

In Marauders, players can either run solo or party up with up to 15 other players. During each match, players will need to breach hostile spaceships, salvage cargo and battle other players and AI enemies before making their escape.

In other news, 343 Industries has announced that the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta has been delayed, but is still expected to release sometime this week.

“Flighting is fluid as the process entails discovering issues in initial rings and resolving them before expanding to a larger audience. A few issues were discovered in our current flight ring and the team is working to address,” said community director, Brian Jarrard.