‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ producer says title was a fit for Switch “in hindsight”

The producer of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch has talked about the game’s sales and popularity in a recent interview.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe producer Kosuke Yabuki – who also directed Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U – recently spoke to the Japanese publication Nikkei (translated via NintendoEverything). When asked whether he anticipated the game’s sales success on Nintendo Switch, Yabuki replied:

“We didn’t, but in hindsight, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a good match for the Switch. You can play the console anywhere and even split the controller in two, so it’s easy to pick up and play with a nearby sibling or friend. Five years after the game’s release, that appeal hasn’t faded.”

Mario Kart 8 was released on Wii U in 2014 and was re-released on Nintendo Switch when the console launched in 2017. Since then, the Switch version has sold over 43.35million copies, eclipsing the same game’s sales on the Wii U, which are 8.46million.

Yabuki was also asked why he thinks the Mario Kart series is so popular, to which he replied: “Generally speaking, you’re not trying to hinder your opponent in racing games, but in Mario Kart, you spend races throwing shells at them and trying to make them slip on banana peels. Those unique tactics are the core of Mario Kart’s appeal.

“It’s both an accessible and deep game. There are people who only play the game on Christmas or New Year’s, while others work to improve their skills every day. We’re always mindful of balancing the experience for both types of players,” Yabuki added.

Due to the kart racing game’s sales, it’s technically owned by almost half of all Nintendo Switch owners, with 43.35million copies sold and 103.54million Switches sold as well.

A new set of tracks are coming to the game, as up until 2023, the Booster Course Pass will be adding 48 new races to the game, bringing the game’s total track number to 96.

