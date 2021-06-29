‘Mario + Rabbids’ sequel has a development team three times larger than original

The development team for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is reported to be three times the size of the team which worked on the original.

The news comes from an interview between Multiplay.it and the game’s creative director Davide Soliani and producer Cristina Nava (translated by VideoGamesChronicle).

Soliani and Nava confirmed that the studio for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was developed with just over 100 staff members during the interview.

An increase in staffing and the addition of other Ubisoft divisions means that the new team assembled for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will be around three times larger.

Soliani also explains that many of the new features in the game, such as the ability to play as only Mario or Rabbids characters, are due to fan requests and feedback.

“We’ve been listening to our community so much, and some of the things they’ve asked for that we’ve been collecting and discussing since we released the game in 2017 have become a reality,” said Soliani, before noting that there were also “things we can’t talk about yet.”

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope originally leaked just ahead of the Ubisoft Forward E3 conference. Ubisoft gave further details during the announcement stream, including expanding on some gameplay details.

Players can expect to team up with new allies such as Rabbid Rosalina and recruit ‘Sparks’, support characters formed from the merging of Lumas and Rabbids, in the quest to defeat new villain Cursa.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is slated to launch in 2022.

