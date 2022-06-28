‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ is getting its own showcase tomorrow

Today’s (June 28) Nintendo Direct has revealed that a specific Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope showcase will be aired by Ubisoft tomorrow.

The Direct also confirmed the release date for the game as October 20, which was recently accidentally revealed by the Ubisoft store.

The Ubisoft showcase for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will air tomorrow at 5PM UK time, or 9AM PT / 12PM ET on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for Ubisoft.

There was also some new footage of the turn-based strategy game, which you can find in the video embedded below:

The Nintendo Switch exclusive title will change up how the game works somewhat, as players will now be able to move a character around their range as much as they want per turn before attacking, with movement also seeming a lot more freeform from the footage as well.

It also looks like Bowser will be a playable member of the team, as he works with Mario and co towards the end of the new footage. Apart from these new features, not much was revealed about Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope ahead of its now confirmed October release date.

Last year it was revealed that Sparks Of Hope has a development team around three times the size of that of the original game, with a number of new features coming from fan requests. One of these new features is the option to play completely as either Mario or Rabbids characters.

“We’ve been listening to our community so much, and some of the things they’ve asked for that we’ve been collecting and discussing since we released the game in 2017 have become a reality,” said creative director Davide Soliani, before noting that there were also “things we can’t talk about yet.”

