‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’ unveils 2023’s season pass DLC

Ubisoft has shared some details about the downloadable content (DLC) coming to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope season pass holders.

Those who have purchased the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope season pass will receive three DLC packs in 2023, starting with The Tower of Doooom, which is due to release in early 2023.

The game’s first DLC is exclusive to season pass holders, and will see Madame Bwahstrella tasking Mario and his pals to help save her friend Spawny. To do so, the gang will have to make their way through to the top of a multi-dimensional tower. The DLC also brings a new combat mode, which Ubisoft promises will provide “highly strategic battles.”

The second DLC, currently unnamed, is due to release in mid-2023. The unnamed DLC will take players to an “enchanting” new planet, where they will “explore new environments, meet fun characters, discover secrets, and face off against new enemies.”

The third and final DLC, also currently unnamed, is planned to come out in “late 2023.” As Ubisoft has previously teased, this DLC will see the return of platform hero Rayman, who will team up with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario.

Those who purchased the Gold version of the game will already have the season pass. For those who don’t want to shell out for the season pass, both the second and third DLCs will be available to purchase individually. The Tower of Doooom, however, is exclusive to season pass holders.

Describing it as a “bundle of pure joy that provides brilliance for all ages,” Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope impressed Andy Brown in his four-star review for NME, who heaped praise on the game’s challenge and charm.

“Ubisoft has a sublime grasp on Nintendo’s platforming charm, and blended with Rabbids’ more absurdist humour, Sparks Of Hope can turn even the most die-hard speed-runner into a completionist tourist, scouring each level in search of the next gag or side-quest.”

