‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ reveals jaw-dropping graphics in first trailer

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has finally had its title and 2025 launch window revealed, along with incredible facial animations for its main cast.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the hotly-anticipated game from Uncharted legend Amy Hennig’s studio, Skydance New Media. The game is set during World War Two and features four playable characters. There’s Azzuri, the WW2-era Black Panther played by Khary Payton and Steve Rogers as Captain America, played by Drew Moerlein. There is also Nanali, a Wakandan spy played by Megalyn Echikunwoke and U.S. soldier Gabriel Jones, played by Marque Richardson.

What’s impressive about the story trailer is the quality of the facial animations. You can tell at a glance that Azzuri is played by Payton, best known for his role as King Ezekiel in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

It doesn’t seem like he will be friends with Captain America, however. One of the first shots in the trailer shows Cap’s iconic stars and stripes vibranium shield with claw marks down it. Captain America later shares his concerns of a “six-foot cat-man who’s got claws that can cut through vibranium alloy.”

During the first trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra, we see the two stalk across rooftops, kick down doors, and beat up Nazis. The trailer ends with the pair finally meeting face-to-face and brawling. The press release states each of the four main characters are “playable at different points in the game”, so it’s unclear how this fight will work or if it will just be a cutscene.

What’s more, is there’s a third superhuman on the battlefield somewhere, but the trailer doesn’t tell us who. There’s Captain America and Black Panther, so could the third be Red Skull, the Hydra villain played in the MCU by Hugo Weaving? We’ll have to wait for more information to find out.

