‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Ex-creative director of support studio apologises for game

The former director of the support studio behind Marvel’s Avengers has apologised for the game three years after it launched.

Virtosu Cezar, formerly of Virtuos, the studio that helped develop bosses and enemies in Marvel’s Avengers, has said sorry for how the game materialised. He said “challenging production” led to disappointment into its performance.

Cezar told Edge Magazine [via GamesRadar]: “It was a challenging production, let’s say. I apologise for that.”

Advertisement

Active development on the 2020 live-service game made by Square Enix has now ended and support will be discontinued on September 30, the same day that digital purchases of the title will no longer be available.

Crystal Dynamics confirmed in January that it would end its support for Marvel’s Avengers.

Update 2.7 was the final content update, which added the Winter Soldier and the Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat. It also confirmed that Spider-Man will remain a PlayStation exclusive.

A balance update (2.8) is due on March 31. After that date, the cosmetics marketplace will be turned off and credits will no longer be purchasable. Leftover credits will be converted to in-game resources and all cosmetics will be made free for all players.

Earlier this year Marvel’s Avengers faced backlash over its latest paid premium skin offering with fans calling it “lazy” and a “cash grab”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in 2021, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed that Marvel’s Avengers has “not proven as successful as we would have liked”.

In a three-and-a-half star review of the game, NME‘s Jordan Oloman said that its “fantastic storyline and well-realised characters” were “ultimately let down by the service game millstone around its neck”.