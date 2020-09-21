‘Marvel’s Avengers’ latest patch fixes “over 1000 issues”

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics has released a new patch for Marvel’s Avengers that introduces fixes for “over 1000 issues”.

Patch 1.3.0 focuses mostly on minor bugs at this point, with larger quality-of-life changes set to arrive in later updates. The fixes in the update include multiplayer and matchmaking, user interface, combat and rewards, alongside platform-specific updates on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The PC update includes boosted stability and fewer crashes, as well as better CPU and memory usage. The developers have also introduced an option to completely disable motion blur and has implemented additional saved game backups via the Gameplay option in Settings.

The PS4 patch has implemented bug fixes that solve an issue in which players weren’t able to join an existing lobby if ‘Quick Match – Launch with any Hero’ was selected while set to the same Hero as a player in the lobby. Matchmaking filters have also been optimised to reduce search times.

On the Xbox One side of things, bugs that make lobbies unjoinable if a host migration occurred during an active mission have been fixed. Similarly, a bug that made co-op invites not work if a player enables the “show as offline” setting has been resolved.

Other fixes include improvements to bugs that heavily affected gameplay. Initial bugs that made Iron Man stuck when evading while flying close to the ground, Black Widow not being able to move on stairs while aiming the High-Caliber pistol, and Kamala Khan’s arm being stick in front of her during in-air attacks have been resolved.

For the complete list of patch notes, visit the official blog. Square Enix has also urged players to continue reporting bugs on the Patch 1.3.0 thread on Reddit if they persist after the update. Other bug reports are also welcome.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Next-gen versions of the game are set to arrive at a later date after the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been released.