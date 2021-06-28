‘Marvel’s Avengers’ will allow multiple players to play the same hero

As an extension of a limited-time event, Marvel’s Avengers will now permanently allow multiple players to play the same hero at once.

Revealed as part of Square Enix’s July Roadmap update, the ability for multiple people to play as the same hero will now be a permanent feature, after a brief trial in the Tachyon Anomaly event.

Square Enix put the decision down to the fans, saying “finally, due to your feedback, we’re permanently turning on the ability to play multiple of the same Hero during matchmaking and when forming Strike Teams.”

Other changes to Marvel’s Avengers were revealed in the Roadmap, including a “slew of new content” featuring Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion in place of Patrol Mode, and multiplayer Mega Hives.

The post explained the need for minor changes to the Roadmap from last month, due to the upcoming DLC The War For Wakanda. “We wanted to focus on end-game content before the War for Wakanda Expansion released, which meant getting the first OLT and multiplayer Mega Hives in July.

In addition, we wanted to get Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion out sooner rather than later because that same team will be part of the team that is working on the Power Level increase coming later this year, and the OLT had to come first.

The War for Wakanda Expansion is unaffected and is still slated to release in August.”

Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion is, according to the post, the “toughest content to date” which “culminates in a chaotic fight against the Super-Adaptoid”.

A Marvel’s Avengers bug was reported last week that was sharing the IP addresses of PS5 users, meaning streamers had to refrain from playing the game on-air.