‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ gets ray tracing on consoles

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has received a next-gen update today, adding ray tracing, uncapped fps and other improvements.

Eidos-Montréal has today launched a new patch for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

We're deploying a new patch on PlayStation & Xbox today. Along with fixes for various issues, it's bringing:

☀️ Ray Tracing Mode for PS5 and Series X

🔓 Uncapped framerate option for Series S

🚀 Improved performance for base PS4 Read on for full details 👇https://t.co/RYi0qPf5MN — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) November 17, 2021

“A new patch is being deployed on PlayStation and Xbox consoles today,” they revealed via reddit. “Most notably, this patch adds a Ray Tracing Mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X, performance improvements for base PS4, and an uncapped framerate option for Xbox Series S (recommended for VRR displays).”

Additionally, all versions of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will now include a save rollback feature – allowing players who have encountered blocking issues to roll back to the start of the chapter of their choice.

Major additions to the game are as follows:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Update 1.05 Patch Notes

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

All Consoles

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details.

PlayStation 4

Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

Xbox Series S

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

General improvements

General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

The full patch notes for update v1.05 (PS4/PS5), v.1.6 (Xbox One), and v2.6 (Xbox Series) can be found over on reddit.

